Regional legislative forum in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – A forum with area legislators will be held on Monday, March 13 at 8 a.m. at the River Valley Tech Center, 303 South Street in Springfield, Vt. This free, public event is sponsored by the Springfield Regional Development Corporation (SRDC), Mt. Ascutney Regional Commission (MARC), and the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The annual forum is being held in-person for the first time since 2020. Legislators from the SRDC/MARC region have been invited to attend and will provide their insights on issues in the current legislative session. There will be an opportunity for questions from those in attendance.

The legislative forum is open to the public and free of charge. RSVP’s are requested at www.eventbrite.com/e/legislative-breakfast-tickets-541262971117 or by calling the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce at 802-885-2779.