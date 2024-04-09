Recycle Arts for Earth Day

SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The South Londonderry Free Library invites children to celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 20, with a lively program of recycle arts led by art teacher Casey Junker Bailey. The fun begins at 10:30 a.m. Bring your old envelopes, toilet paper tubes, bottle caps, and empty cereal or snack boxes, and be surprised by the wonderful things you can make out of them. You’ll be part of a Vermont tradition.

Way back in 1977, Casey Junker got together with kids from the one room school in Westminster West to write “The Childcycle Ideabook . ” The book, illustrated by the kids and printed on brown paper by Casey, was distributed to every elementary school in the State of Vermont. It was filled with ideas for using castoff materials in new ways. Casey has been recycling found objects and throwaway materials into art projects ever since.

This Recycle Arts program is free of charge, and appropriate for all ages. Thanks to a generous grant from The Stratton Foundation, each family will receive their own copy of “Scrap Metal Swan” to keep. For more information, contact the library at 802-824-3371.