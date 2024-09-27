READING, Vt. – The first community-wide event since 2019, the Reading Fall Festival will take place throughout the Village of Felchville in Reading, Vt., along Route 106, on Saturday, Oct. 5. Cosponsored by The Future is Reading and the Reading Recreation Commission, the activities will take place in a number of local venues, including Reading Elementary School, the Reading Historical Society, the Reading Public Library, Puddledock Park, the Hall Art Foundation, and the Reading Greenhouse.

On Friday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m., there will be a chili cook-off, sponsored by the Reading Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO). It will be held in the outdoor classroom behind Reading Elementary School, and will highlight the new wooden floor installed over two recent community build days. Attendees are encouraged to bring a pot of chili or side dish to share, a bowl, and a spoon. Beverages will be provided by the PTO.

On Saturday morning, people of all ages are encouraged to bring bikes and human-powered contraptions with wheels to the parking lot behind the Reading Town Hall at 10 a.m. Decorations will be available. A bike parade will commence at 10:30 a.m. and travel to the Reading Elementary School campus, where food vendors (Lazy Cow Ice Cream truck, Goodman’s American Pie pizza, and Kidding Around Farm’s baked goods), live music, Touch-a-Truck, face painting/henna painting, carnival games, and a bounce house will be on site. The action will shift to the North Branch of the Black River at 1 p.m., where the Reading Recreation Commission will dump 500 numbered rubber ducks into the water for the ever-popular Ducky Derby. Ticketholders for the first ducks to the finish will receive cash prizes.

At 2 p.m., the Reading Public Library will host a Poetry Potpourri, featuring published regional poets, local students, and anyone else interested in reading, reciting, sharing, and generally indulging in all things poetic. A poetry book sale will accompany the event. Next door, in Puddledock Park, a community mural will be taking shape with the help of anyone willing to paint a section.

The Reading Historical Society will have open hours and a craft sale from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Reading residents will receive free admission to the Hall Art Foundation’s five galleries of contemporary art on Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Reading Greenhouse will offer an opportunity to paint a pumpkin face on a pumpkin purchased from their wide selection of colors and sizes. The Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society will also be stationed at the Reading Greenhouse, featuring food for humans and gathering food for animals, both by donation.

For more information or to volunteer for the event, please contact Lisa Kaija at lqkaija@gmail.com , or Jane Kartsch at janekartsch1@gmail.com.