Raymond David Rawling Jr., 1970-2022 🇺🇸

ALSTEAD, N.H. – Raymond David Rawling Jr., age 51, passed away unexpectedly at his home Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Ray was born July 6, 1970 in Pittsfield, Mass. to Raymond Rawling Sr. and Jane (O’Connell) Selves. He is survived by his parents, his wife, Wendy, her three sons, Franklin, Daniel, and Benjamin, and Ray’s children, Zachary, Andrew, Noah, and Mary Elizabeth, and his beloved dogs, Maggie and Bobby.

Together with his sisters, Ray was raised in Westminster West, Vt. with his father and step-mother, Yvonne. He graduated from Bellows Falls Union High School in 1988 where he played varsity football.

Ray was a dedicated soldier with an 18-year military career in the Army and Vermont National Guard in the 131st Engineers, later reorganized to become Alpha Company of the 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion. He was honorably discharged in March of 2019 as an E5 Sergeant. For many years, he drove truck for BDR Transport then, together with his wife, Wendy, started their own company RAZMEN Trucking, named after Ray and his children.

Ray will be remembered as a loving husband and father, loyal friend and a dedicated racing fan with a smile like no other! He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and participating in the 100-mile bike ride to benefit the Prouty and was a supporter of fellow soldiers battling PTSD. He especially enjoyed the end of the summer bash named “Rawlingfest” that he and Wendy hosted.

Arrangements are being made through Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, VT. Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to The Josh Pallotta Fund was created by a group of Veterans, family, and community members in memory of Joshua R. Pallotta. Josh was a member of the Vermont National Guard and deployed to Afghanistan in 2010. Upon his return home, he struggled with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and took his own life on Sept. 23, 2014. www.joshpallottafund.org