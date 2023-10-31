Raymond C. Latelle, 1923-2023 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Raymond C. Latelle, 100, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Oct. 28, 2023, at the Cedar Hill Health Care Center in Windsor, Vt.

He was born on March 7, 1923, in Berkshire, Vt., to the late Doria and Alice (Dupre) Latelle.

Ray graduated from Springfield High School, Class of 1941. In 1942, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps Cadet Program. Before being accepted for pilot training, he attended Davidson College in North Carolina and the Air University at Maxwell Field, Ala. Ray flew the B-25 Mitchell Bomber, and felt that having served during World War II was an honor and privilege.

In 1946, he returned to civilian life. Having a Commercial Pilot’s License, he considered joining and flying for one of the major airlines, but decided to return to working for the Fellows Gear Shaper Co., and pursue a career in engineering. He worked in several design engineering departments. He was a field application engineer, and later went into sales. He was manager of sales and service in charge of the Asian market, and did extensive travel assisting sales representatives in that region. Ray retired in 1986 as manager of sales and technical services, after 44 years of service with Fellows.

Ray was involved in a variety of community activities throughout his life. In the 1950s, Ray was a Boy Scout leader for the Elks Scout Troop. He was instrumental in the design and building of the 40-meter ski jump at Springfield Hartness Park, and was president of the Springfield Ski Club. The Ski Club had a hill next to the Union Street School, which had a rope tow and offered night skiing. He enjoyed all outdoor sports, but skiing was the main family sport. Skiing at Okemo with other Springfield families was always most enjoyable. Ray had a passion for cars, and he truly enjoyed touring in his sports car. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. Ray served 17 years as a board member of the Springfield Savings and Loan.

Ray continued to fly as a sport, and was an active member of the Springfield Soaring Club. He had a Sweizer Model 1-26 glider, and shared ownership in another glider. He enjoyed taking friends up for a flight, many for their first time in an aircraft. He was an excellent carpenter, and designed and built his own home and sugarhouse.

Ray was the longest tenured member of the Springfield Elks Lodge #1560, having joined the club in 1942 before enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Corps.

Ray was predeceased by his wife Helen, after 66 years of marriage, a grandson David, and two brothers Romeo and Leon. He is survived by his daughter Jean Rae Latelle, his son Dr. Bruce C. Latelle, two grandchildren Stacy and Justin, and two great-grandchildren Lincoln and Anastasia.

The family would like to thank Lea Norway for her care and compassion with Ray, and the nurses and staff at the Cedar Hill Health Care Center.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 3, from 10-11 a.m., at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, with a funeral service to follow starting at 11 a.m.

Burial will take place in the Oakland Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Raymond’s name to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel, located at 99 Summer Street, Springfield, Vt.