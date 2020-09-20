Quilt raffle to benefit 2020 Komen Vermont virtual ride

MANCHESTER, Vt. – A horse-themed 60-by-60-inch quilt, handmade by Ann M. Ashcroft of Bellows Falls, Vt., is being raffled off in support of the 2020 Komen Vermont Virtual Ride for the Cure and the winner will be drawn, “live” online, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

Ashcroft has donated her quilt-making skills to the Ride for the Cure in Vermont. Over the past 11 years, Ann has now made nine quilts for the ride, each one different, but with some kind of horse theme. This component of the Susan G. Komen horseback ride fall fundraiser has become a constituent, and community, favorite.

The 2020 Komen Vermont Virtual Ride for the Cure Honorary Chair, Lois Whidden said, “Ann has made many quilts for family, friends, and other organizations. She has an eye for putting materials together that look fantastic. I am very grateful for her support of the Vermont ride through her making and donation of her beautiful quilts.”

Vermont Ride Quilt entry is open to ride registrants and the community-at-large. To purchase raffle tickets with a credit card, please contact Linda Maness, Susan G. Komen Development manager for Vermont and New Hampshire, at LManess@komen.org or 802-779-4486. Please leave name and contact number.

To purchase raffle tickets by mail, please indicate quantity of tickets and provide complete contact information: name, address, phone number, and an email address, and send check or money order payable to “Komen New England,” with memo “VT Ride Quilt” to Komen New England, 1009A Depot Street, Manchester Center, VT 05255. Entries by mail accepted through Saturday, Oct. 10. Online entries will be accepted through Monday, Oct. 12 at 12 p.m.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Komen New England decided, for the safety of all, to hold the annual Ride for the Cure as a virtual #RideWhereYouAre event. Registered riders will ride wherever they so choose at any time Monday, Oct. 12 – or even the day before or day after as needed.