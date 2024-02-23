Queen Elizabeth II at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Friday, March 8, at 1 p.m., join Sheryl Faye at the Springfield Town Library as she performs Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II was an iconic figure, inspiring people worldwide through her strength, courage, resilience, and dedication to a life of service.

For 70 years, she remained a constant presence as sovereign, shepherding the people of the U.K. through both joyful times and darker periods of challenge and uncertainty. An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth.

She was queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms from Feb. 6, 1952, until her death on Sept. 8, 2022. The queen supported over 600 charities throughout her reign. She will be remembered for her calm and dignity, and as someone everyone in the world could look up to, who could be a unifying figure.

This event is free and open to the public. If you have any questions, contact the library at 802-885-3108. Visit our calendar of events to sign up www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.