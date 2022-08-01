REGION – By Sept. 1, Senior Solutions, the Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, will be kicking off a new and exciting project. As the first organization to be granted the Public Health AmeriCorps Grant we will be establishing a strong squad of volunteers of all ages here in the Southeastern Vermont region. These volunteers will receive training, support, and will enhance their career opportunities. Our AmeriCorp members will also receive a generous tax-free stipend as they work with families of individuals who suffer from debilitating conditions such as Parkinson’s and dementia.

By giving a few hours each week, individuals can make a huge difference in the lives of family caregivers and their loved ones. We are building a strong team so contact Victoria at Valleman@seniorsolutionsvt.org for more information and to let us know that you want to be part of this first wave of important AmeriCorps Members. You will be bringing relief to the many Vermonters who give so much to their loved ones.