Public comments open for Vermont Rail Plan update

REGION – Would you like to see passenger rail service along the state-owned rail line that runs from Bellows Falls through Chester and Ludlow to Rutland? Now’s your chance to let the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) know.

The 2025 update of the Vermont Rail Plan is underway. The Rail Plan sets the state’s goals for the future of intercity passenger rail (Amtrak) and freight rail.

“Ideally, comments for the Rail Plan update should be received by Friday, Nov. 8, in time for the fall meeting of the Vermont Rail Advisory Council (VRAC) on Nov. 12,” said Preston Bristow, Chester’s town planner.

To access the Vermont Rail Plan Comment Form, go to www.vtrans.vermont.gov/rail/reports. Scroll down to “Development of 2025 Vermont Rail Plan,” and click on “Interactive Webtool,” which will bring you to the comment form.

At the Vermont Rail Plan Comment Form, use the scroll bar in the middle of the page to scroll down to “What is your comment?” You can ignore the option to “drop a pin on the map to reference a location in your comment (optional).”

What to say in the comment box? It’s always best to provide comments in your own words, but Bristow suggests, “In addition to extending Amtrak’s Valley Flyer trains to White River Junction, I support routing a Valley Flyer along the state-owned rail line from Bellows Falls, through Chester and Ludlow, to Rutland.”

Under “What theme does your comment relate to?” check “Service.” You can then decide whether you wish your comment to be anonymous, or to provide your name and email address.

“Amtrak service to Chester and Ludlow may be years away,” said Bristow, “but we won’t reach that destination if we don’t start the journey. The Vermont Rail Plan is the place to start the journey.”

“This is another instance of where your vote counts,” he added.