PRIDE Comes to Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Throughout the month of June, Bellows Falls will once more become a destination for the LGBTQ+ community in New England and beyond. Echoing the days of the historic Andrews Inn, which was in business from 1973-1984 and located in the downtown Windham Hotel building, the gay community sought out the town as a place of safety and security. Patrons would travel by train to the only LGBTQ+ friendly destination in the state, for a weekend of dancing and house parties. Described in 1979 as a “cultural cross between Mayberry and Fire Island,” the Andrews Inn had 56 rooms to rent, a bar, jukebox disco, and a coffee shop. It was owned by the locally revered Moisis family, whose son, John, had the initial vision which would go on to save the family business.

Although the town was hesitant at first, once visiting guests began to spend money on antiques, clothing, furniture, and memorabilia, the economic impact was recognized. Policemen even began to provide visitors with rides from the train station to the inn. These patrons were recognized as being good for the economy; men and women who enjoyed a respite from an often harsh world.

Activities will include something for everyone throughout the month of June. Classic Film Wednesdays feature LGBTQ+ themed films at the historic Opera House, with the largest screen in the region. Merchants will participate with special window displays, giveaways, and staying open late on Wednesdays for your shopping pleasure. Enjoy artisanal Pride Pizza (in rainbow colors) and Rainbow Cold Brew at Rockingham Roasters from 5-8 p.m. each Wednesday. Gather at Wunderbar for dinner, drinks, and discussion. Visit The Field Center for a Queer T-Dance on June 17. Celebrate at the free community dance on June 30 at the Moose Lodge, with DJ Wade the Great. And be sure to pick up your commemorative postcards and buttons at Windham Antiques.

Of special note is the PRIDE Whistlestop Tour on Sunday, June 11, which is also National Making Life Beautiful Day. From St. Albans to Brattleboro, LGBTQ+ organizations, individuals, and allies will appear at each of the ten Amtrak Vermonter train stations to show support and love for the LGBTQ+ community, under siege across the country, by taking a moment to make our Vermont communities more beautiful. To stay in Bellows Falls for the afternoon, purchase Amtrak Vermonter tickets in advance.

Sponsors include the LGBT Hotline, Windham Antiques, Wunderbar, Pete’s Farmstand, Fuzzy Brothers Construction, Rockingham Roasters, Rockingham Arts and Museum Project, Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance, The Field Center, Moose Lodge, DJ Wade the Great, Canal Street Gallery, The Secret Life of Death, and Ezra Veitch.

As events are added they will be posted on the website and social media. For more information, visit www.bellowsfallspride.com, or email bellowsfallspride@gmail.com.