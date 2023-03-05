Preventing falls among our elderly

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – In the course of a year Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad (LVRS) responds to many calls involving members of our elderly community who have fallen in their homes, sometimes resulting in serious injury. Here are some commonsense tips for our elders and their caregivers that, with a little effort, can make home safer and help to prevent painful and often debilitating falls.

Keep electrical cords out of travelled areas and discard throw rugs or secure them and carpets too with skid-proof backing.

In bathrooms, install grab bars in showers and around tubs and toilets. Use a non-skid mat in the shower. If a person is unsteady on their feet consider using a plastic chair or bench in the shower.

Stairways are the cause of a lot of problems. Have a light switch at the top and the bottom and install sturdy handrails on both sides of the stairs. Some find it useful to mark the top and bottom steps with brightly colored tape.

In the kitchen, use non-skid mats near the sink and the stove. Keep items most often used within easy reach. If a step-stool must be used to reach upper cabinets use a sturdy model with a handrail and wide steps. If one has a fall detection device (alarm), please wear it, especially when alone. It is also a good idea to always have a cellphone on your person in case of an emergency.

We hope you find these tips useful.

