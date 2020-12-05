Prevent Child Abuse annual holiday appeal

REGION – Child abuse does not stop during times of crisis; in fact, at-risk children are more vulnerable than ever. Without supportive adults nearby, the number of children who are at risk of abuse increases. You can help!

Prevent Child Abuse is conducting its Annual Holiday Appeal and we need your support. In this year of Covid-19, it is more important than ever to work with parents to prevent abuse and neglect.

Together lets ensure all Vermont children have nurturing, healthy families! Send a gift to Prevent Child Abuse Vermont during this holiday season. Donate online at www.PCAVT.org, or mail a check to PCAVT, P.O. Box 829, Montpelier, VT, 05601. Please be as generous as you can and thank you for keeping Vermont kids safe!

Prevent Child Abuse Vermont is the Vermont Chapter of Prevent Child Abuse America and the National Circle of Parents. The mission of PCAVT is to promote and support healthy relationships within families, schools, and communities to eliminate child abuse. Our goals are to end the generational cycle of abuse; train all who interact with children on proven methods to prevent child abuse; and empower children to be heard. PCAV has been serving children and families at significant risk of child abuse and neglect for 44 years by creating, adopting, and carrying out statewide, innovative, proven effective prevention programs. In 2019 PCAVT served over 16,000 children, teens and parents, caregivers, professionals and educators through direct service and training. PCAVT’s programs are unique in that they are strength-based and teach adults about how to nurture healthy development in children, and emphasize adult responsibility for keeping children safe.