Precision Valley muzzleloader shooting competition

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – On Saturday, June 1, the Precision Valley Fish and Game Association will hold a muzzleloading smoothbore/shotgun shoot on Route 106 in Perkinsville, Vt., about a mile south of Downers Four Corners (Exit 8 off Interstate 91), from 10 a.m. until midafternoon

Shooters are welcome to bring any modern-made or safe antique shotgun or smoothbore – single barrel, double barrel, side-by-side or over-under, caplock or flintlock, etc. This is a blanket shoot. Every competitor donates a prize related to muzzleloader shooting; the top shooter for the day gets first pick from the prize blanket, then the second-place shooter, and so on. Everyone wins something. Prizes should be worth $15 or more. Shooting consists of 10-shot strings of thrown clay pigeons. There is a nominal fee for registration and reentry. Bring a lunch and drinking water. Spectators are welcome. For more information, contact Eric Bye at bye@vermontel.net or 802-886-1777.