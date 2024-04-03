Preach for all five seasons

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. – Preach. It is hard to go wrong when you go by a name like Preach. It is not surprising to see another dispensary pop up in the White River Junction, Vt., area. However what is new is the approach.

Some of you may be old enough to remember a show called “Cheers,” and its mesmerizing and comforting effect on the customers that came in to occupy a seat at the bar. Although Preach may or may not be old enough to remember that show, the way in which he is conducting his business is in much the same way. Your name may not be “Norm,” but Preach will remember it.

Preach opened his dispensary as a proud Afghanistan veteran. Together with a couple of longtime friends and partners, he decided that his vibe was going to be fun, “out of this world,” with murals and merchandise to match. He would try and stay in his lane, in hopes of catching the local attention, while not detracting from other dispensaries in the area.

The dispensary has been open a few months, and when I asked Preach what makes him stand out, he proudly discussed his relationship with the small growers – in fact, he and his partner go around the state to try and seek out new vendors, instead of just hoping that they walk through the door. You can tell that Preach has a prior background in hospitality, because, even as we spoke, he was still in “meet and greet” mode, with a sixth sense when someone looked unsure, or new to the industry, always trying to make them feel comfortable.

When you spend any amount of time with Preach, you are sure to see his infectious smile; he is just ready to have a good time, make the customer feel at ease, and tell some of his famous stories that keep you coming back. Five Seasons dispensary, aka “Preach’s Cheers,” is open seven days a week, with hours from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and Sunday hours from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Preach is committed to helping those that are coming from all walks of life with various discounts, however, most notable is a discount for customers coming from the retail industry. Are you a cook at a restaurant? Preach has a discount for you at 52 Bridge Street in White River Junction, Vt. Just look for the bright yellow building, and on 4/20, look for all of the fun on site, by checking out his Facebook or www.fiveseasonscannabis.com.