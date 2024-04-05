Poetry open mic at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – In celebration of National Poetry Month, the Rockingham Free Public Library, in partnership with Village Square Booksellers and Flat Iron Cooperative, will host a poetry open mic at the Flat Iron Co-op on Saturday, April 13, from 2-3 p.m. The community is invited to read original or favorite poems. Sign-ups will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Launched by the Academy of American Poets in April 1996, National Poetry Month is a special occasion that celebrates poets’ integral role in our culture, and shows that poetry matters. Over the years, it has become the largest literary celebration in the world, with tens of millions of readers, students, K-12 teachers, librarians, booksellers, literary events curators, publishers, families, and – of course – poets, marking poetry’s important place in our lives.

This program is free, open to the public, and accessible to those with disabilities. For more information, email reference@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, go to rockinghamlibrary.org, or stop by the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.