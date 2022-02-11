Plymouth Town Meeting structure

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – The Town Meeting for Plymouth will have a hybrid structure this year. The town will hold an informational meeting Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m., both in person and on Zoom. The link will be posted at a later date on the town website, www.plymouthvt.org. Articles will be discussed and questions may be answered at the informational-only meeting. Voting on all articles will happen by Australian ballot Monday, March 1 at the Plymouth Municipal Building, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. You may request an absentee ballot by contacting Sandie, town clerk, at 802-672-3655.

The 2022/23 school year budget informational hearing will take place Thursday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Windsor Central Supervisory Union and on Zoom. You can find the meeting link at www.wcsu.net/wcuusd-budget-information. More financial details will be posted as documents become available at www.wcsu.net. The vote for the school budget will also take place by Australian ballot on March 1 at the Plymouth Municipal Building.