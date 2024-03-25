Plymouth talks river mitigation, town appointments

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – There were some technical difficulties at the March 18 Plymouth Selectboard meeting, so there was not a Zoom option or a recording of the meeting. Leslie Wright, a civil engineer from the Natural Resources Conservation Service was therefore unable to speak. Tom Harris, who has been coordinating, spoke on his behalf. Tom said, “Black River tributaries are a threat to flood control, water quality, and public recreation.”

Black Pond in Plymouth is the source from which the Black River issues. The river flows through Lake Amherst and Echo Lake before it reaches Ludlow. Along the way, it is fed by four tributaries: Great Roaring Brook, Money Brook, Buffalo Brook, and Patch Brook. The four tributaries are responsible for erosion that causes massive mudslides, fouling the water with colloidal clay and filling the river and lakes with alluvial debris. They all are the result of human disturbances at higher elevations on steep terrain, Money Brook being the worst.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service Watershed Protection and Flood Prevention Operations Program wants to help remediate the source of the Black River through hazard mitigation, with a focus on Money Brook. They are also looking to help fix the Amherst Dam. To do so, they require that the local municipality invite them in to conduct a study of what needs to be done, called a local sponsorship. This is required on their part to ensure they have local cooperation.

Harris recommended they also look at Great Roaring Brook, Buffalo Brook, and Patch Brook. He said the project will take several years, but with his upcoming retirement in July, he will have time to dedicate to the project.

Chair Jay Kullman made the motion to support the project as long as there is not any expense to the town.

Town officers were then appointed: town clerk, Angela Kissell; treasurer, Norma Pauley; collector of delinquent taxes, Norma Pauley; road commissioner, Rick Kaminski; health officer, Frank Vetere; zoning anministrator, James Allen; planning commission and zoning board, Anne Brown, Richard Martin, Bruce Pauley, and Frank Vetere; among other positions. The board also agreed to continue to use The Vermont Journal as their paper of record.

The board then discussed the town constable, explaining that the constable is an elected position put in place when a town does not have a sheriff. Newly-elected constable Stephanie Seavy talked about her levels of training and research on the law, ordinances, and responsibilities.

Lauren Skaskiw will be expanding the daycare at the community center into the second larger room. She will get portable toilets for use when the children are sleeping, and the pickleball courts will be available for use certain times and days of the week. The farmers market would be relocated to the Annex building. A lease agreement will be drafted up with Skaskiw to make sure everyone is on the same page.

Board member Rick Kaminski discussed upcoming bridge and road closures in the next few weeks, with dates and locations to be announced.

Michael Coleman requested opening up the ATV trails for Green Up Day on Saturday, May 4. The board agreed, as long as they were dry enough. Coleman added he’d like to have a meeting at the town hall on April 10, in coordination with Green Up Day.

The Plymouth Selectboard meets on the first and third Mondays of every month, at 6 p.m.