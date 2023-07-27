Plymouth STR ordinance meeting Aug. 15

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – The Town of Plymouth will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m., in the community center meeting room, to discuss the short-term rental (STR) ordinance amendments and vote by Australian ballot. The vote will be to approve or disapprove the amendments made to the ordinance on May 15.

If the amendments are approved, a Knox Box will not be required, and proof of homeowners’ liability and casualty insurance will be required and must contain a short-term rental endorsement.

If the amendments are disapproved, the Knox Box will remain a mandatory requirement. Insurance requirements will include a specific rental endorsement, such as commercial or landlord insurance specific to short-term rental, providing coverage 365 days a year, economy sharing not being valid coverage. Coverage by rental representatives such as Vacasa, Air B&B, and VRBO will not be acceptable. All other requirements mandated by the original July 6, 2021 ordinance would remain unchanged, with the exception to updating verbiage for clarification and clarity purposes only.

The original ordinance from 2021 is currently in effect until this Aug. 15 vote is completed, and can be found here: 2021 Plymouth Short Term Rental Ordinance.