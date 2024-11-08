Plymouth Schoolhouse celebrates expansion

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – On Oct. 29, local elected officials, business leaders, and community members gathered for a tour and celebration of the recent expansion of the Plymouth Schoolhouse, the only licensed, year-round child care program in Plymouth.

Through new public investment from Act 76, the Plymouth Schoolhouse was able expand its program into a second classroom, hire additional staff, and create four new infant and toddler spaces for the Windsor County community. Following a tour led by program owner and director Lauren Skaskiw, attendees gathered in the new classroom to hear remarks from Aly Richards, CEO of Let’s Grow Kids, and Gabrielle Bickford, a mother of two children attending the program, who highlighted the importance of having access to quality, affordable child care in Vermont.