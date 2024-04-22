Plymouth road names, meeting for Bethany Birches revote

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – At the April 15 Plymouth Selectboard meeting, the board provided a list of roads that would establish name changes. They heard concerns and debates on the recent petition to revote on Article 6, which was voted on at town meeting, to exempt Bethany Birches from the educational portion of property taxes for five years.

Board Chair Jay Kullman read the list of roads to be updated: Gilmore Road, a class 4 road between Kingdom Road and Dix Hill Road; Caroline Road, a private road off Great Roaring Brook Road; Duck Pond Road, a private road off Route 100; Plymouth Estates Road, a private road of Route 100A; and Hennessy Way, a private road off Lynds Hill Road.

Planning Commission Chair Mike Coleman explained that the names will not change any road classifications, but just establish names and install proper signage to be in compliance with emergency services. Coleman also stated there would be a few more roads listed in the next few months.

The board approved the Local Emergency Management Plan, and board member Keith Cappellini noted that Plymouth Press was being used to notify residents in the event of an emergency.

Member Rick Kaminski discussed needing a new grader, and that the town is planning to replace it in four to five years, and should have funds in reserve to do so. He said a new piece of equipment would be around $500,000, which would last 35 years or more. Maintenance on and rebuilding the current grader could cost up to $150,000, with no guarantee of how long it would continue to service the town without issues. The board and citizens agreed that leasing a new grader might be the best option.

The board also discussed a recurring complaint about a dog owner not properly restraining his dogs. Kullman said they need to investigate and see if the owner is in violation of the dog and animal control ordinance. If the owner does not comply, the town has the authority to issue penalties and impound the dog. Citizens didn’t like that aggressive dogs could be “impounded and disposed,” and it was discussed to amend the ordinance to shelter the dog, with any fees incurred to be passed on to the owner. Kullman said unless there’s an immediate danger to the community, this situation would likely end in a civil penalty.

The board then approved the warning to hold a special meeting to host a revote on Bethany Birches being exempt from educational taxes for five years. The topic became heated, with resident Robert Lambert asserting that the issue had already been voted on. “We voted!” Lambert exclaimed. “In my opinion, we shouldn’t be voting again on this for five years.” He stated that residents should be aware of what is being voted on, and attend Town Meeting if they want a vote on an issue.

Cappellini expressed, “Bob, your point is valid…but Vermont statute allows for this.” The board explained that it wasn’t a board decision. A petition was submitted to the town, with 10% of registered voters’ signatures, confirmed by town clerk Angela Kissell. By law, the petition only needs 5% of registered voters’ signatures, and requires that the town hold a special meeting and host a revote on the article in the same manner as Town Meeting, where it was originally voted, which was by hand on the floor.

Changing the manner in which the town votes to Australian ballot was also discussed. Karen Evans, justice of the peace, explained that in this case, the revote must be held in the original manner, and whoever shows up gets their vote. “We don’t make the rules, but we have to abide by them,” Evans stated. The town can vote to change the voting process to Australian ballot in the future, where there would be an informational meeting, and all voting would take place on voting day by ballot.

Evans continued, “Town Meeting is the only time you can voice your opinion and make changes,” explaining that you cannot change or amend an article on an Australian ballot. “I don’t want to give up that right to discuss and amend things at a Town Meeting.”

The special meeting regarding Bethany Birches will be held on Tuesday, May 21, at 7 p.m., hosted by the town moderator, where a revote will take place.

The next selectboard meeting will be held Monday, May 20, at 6 p.m.