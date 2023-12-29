Plymouth discusses grants, childcare, policing

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – At the Dec. 18 selectboard meeting, board chair Jay Kullman introduced Sydney Steinle from the Two Rivers Ottauquechee Regional Commission to discuss the Municipal Technical Assistance Program (MTAP). Steinle gave an overview of the program, which helps towns access grants that they otherwise wouldn’t have the ability to by working with the regional planning commission. The program began in March 2023, and expanded in October to include more towns. MTAP is funded by a budget adjustment by the state, and there is no charge to the towns.

The activities that can be done by the municipalities are needs assessments, opportunity assessments, applications for those funding sources, and management of funding. Grants can be used for a number of projects, including water and wastewater, housing, climate change, resilience, and mitigation. The board also thought it might be a good avenue for disaster recovery, but they don’t want to overlap with FEMA and other federal funding.

Steinle requested getting the needs of the town from the selectboard, suggesting the community building, which has many functions. Once she has a sense of the priorities of the town, she can see if they match up with any MTAP grants.

Kullman asked Emergency Management Director Al Poirier if the community center building needed any attention. Board member Rick Kaminski reported that it was in good condition with a new roof, paint, and boiler. Kaminski was more concerned with roads and bridges. Steinle said there are grants available, but would have to refer to MTAP to see if they can assist with such projects. Repaving is a large discussion the program is currently having. Steinle also explained MTAP is a flexible assistance program that doesn’t have any particular cap for funding budgets on any particular town or project.

Lauren Skaskiw from the Childcare Community Center spoke about seeking grants to help them continue to operate and expand. She is looking to immediately outfit a baby classroom, but also noted that parents in the community are struggling to find an after school program. Steinle confirmed that municipal buildings that are being used for things like daycares do qualify for MTAP grants.

The childcare center would like to expand further into the activities room of the community building to create another classroom. Skaskiw added that she found a qualified individual who is ready to operate the baby room upon their expansion. “I am not going to progress forward without the blessing of the selectboard, historical society, and emergency department because that is also a function of the building,” Skaskiw said. “It’s a great building and the children who bust through that door, it is their second home and they love it.” Skaskiw added that she is happy to compensate more for rent, as she would be utilizing more space in the building.

The board was concerned with the other uses of the community center, and discussed the possibility of moving the historical society to the Coolidge Foundation. A bigger concern was the emergency use of the building. Poirier said they already have to move furniture and desks to the side, which makes it more difficult in the need of a shelter space. “I am not saying it is impossible, but we need to discuss it,” Poirier said.

Board member Keith Cappellini said they need to consider the entire community and not just the parents in town. He said the outcome should be voted on by the townspeople.

The board shifted to the town constable’s role. Cappellini said it might be in the better interest of the town if the first constable, Josh Linton, could act with more official policing duties. There was further discussion on responsibilities and budgets, and questioning if the job needed to be so “central” from the Sheriff’s department. Cappellini said there didn’t need to be black Suburbans in small rural towns.

Kullman countered, expressing that the Sheriff’s department has been responsive, and “is meeting our needs. One of the needs is on call 24/7 and we have that now and the price is pretty darn reasonable.”

Bruce Pauley added that small towns are not immune to big problems. “Things change and a Sheriff’s department has the resources to do a lot of things that a town constable doesn’t have access to.” Pauley felt that Linton could add services to that of the Sheriff’s department.

Linton responded to the conversation, saying taking over that role was just an idea that was tossed out two years ago and it is just now being revisited. “Ultimately, maybe it is something that I can work with Sheriff [Ryan] Palmer. I am open to those conversations.”

Kaminski suggested Linton list a budget for his services and let the voters decide on the policing roles at town meeting.

Palmer noted that with Linton being a level 2, he cannot investigate; he can respond to a scene and call for back up, and that puts the town more at risk.

Previously, at the Dec. 4 meeting, Poirier gave an overview of the July flooding, and discussed getting back on board with the Vermont Alert system. He noted that the state used 211 to share damage information, which seemed to work well, and Starlink was another source available to help with communications. The cost was estimated at $600 for installation, and an additional $110 monthly fee.

Kaminski provided an update on Bridge 46 on Scout Camp Road. An inspection showed that the embankment on one side is undermined, and the town has plans do repairs in the spring. The town received two bids, and awarded the job to Daniels Construction with the lower bid. Kaminski added that the Billings Road Bridge also needs work. The town received a grant for those repairs.

The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m.