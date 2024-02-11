Pet Portrait workshop at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Mindy Fisher is back at VAULT with her very popular Pet Portrait Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Mindy will walk you through her creation of a pet portrait, and demonstrate the techniques she uses. She encourages everyone to experiment and find their own style. All skill levels are welcome, but this is a great class for beginners or for anyone who hasn’t picked up a paintbrush in awhile.

Mindy’s guidance is encouraging and hands-off. If you have ever wanted to try painting with acryla-gouache, this is a fun introduction. Bring a photograph of your best non-human friend for reference, printed or accessible from your phone or device. Please wear clothing that can get paint on it.

The registration fee is discounted for VAULT members. There is also a small materials fee. Register by Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield, and is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Fridays, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org. The gallery is ADA accessible.