Perspective workshop at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. –Learn classic perspective drawing skills from the world of fine art, architecture, landscapes, and illustration in this drawing class for teens and adults on Sunday, Feb. 4, from 2-4 p.m., via Zoom. Christine Mix will share drawing demonstrations, along with challenging drawing exercises, using one, two, and three-point perspectives. You will learn how to build your own world by creating your own landscape, be it a country, city, or seascape scene. People really enjoy Christine’s classes.

Supplies needed are your favorite drawing graphite or #2 pencils, pencil sharpener, eraser (kneaded or white smart erasers are suggested if possible), drawing paper or sketchbook (8.5-inch by 11-inch white copy paper can also be used), and a 12-inch scale ruler or straight edge.

Technical requirements are an up-to-date computer running Windows 7 or later, or macOS 10.9 or later; a broadband wired or wireless internet connection; and a tablet or smart phone with speakers, microphone, and webcam that can handle Zoom meeting or streaming for 2 hours or more.

Register by Wednesday, Jan. 31, with your email address. You will be sent an email with the link a week and a day before the class via email. A materials list will be given at registration. The workshop fee is discounted for gallery members.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield, and is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Friday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, call 802-885-7111, or visit www.galleryvault.org or the gallery’s Face book.