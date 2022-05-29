Perkinsville tree tour

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – The Weathersfield Conservation Commission invites you to visit Marina and Hank for a tree tour of their property on Saturday, June 11, at 9 a.m., rain or shine. Meet at 721 Cady Hill Rd., Perkinsville, at the juncture of Cady Hill and Perkins Hill Roads. Park in the driveway or along the side of Cady Hill Road.

Marina Garland and Hank Ainley will share their excitement for specific species, along with site requirements and best practices for propagating, planting, and growing each with the least complexity. You’ll see a variety of young fruit and nut trees like hazelnut, chestnut, walnut, persimmon, pawpaw, mulberry, and asian pear, along with the usual apples, European pears, and peaches. Come with curiosity, tick proof clothing, and a water bottle if it’s hot. The walk will be fairly short but through pasture and garden. This is a great opportunity to ask questions about shade trees in the yard, backyard orchards, or agroforestry. This program is free and open to all.