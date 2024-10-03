Perkinsville Community Church to begin services

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – At the head of the green in Perkinsville, Vt., sits a beautiful little red brick building, the Perkinsville Community Church. It has stood there for nearly 200 years, watching over the village. As with the village itself, it has seen many changes, hardships, and celebrations.

Initially known as the Union Meeting House, it was dedicated by representatives of the Congregational, Methodist, and Baptist faiths in 1832. Although the denomination has changed several times over the years, the congregation is currently nondenominational.

In 1928, the church was destroyed by fire. The front window and the two front doors were salvaged and incorporated into the new edifice, which was designed by Louis Larson, the designer of Baker Library at Dartmouth College.

This little church has had a big presence in the community in more ways than as a house of worship. Over the years, it has hosted Boy Scout and other fundraising dinners, community Halloween parties, a staging place for children to receive polio vaccines, and various other community celebrations.

Perkinsville, a village in the Town of Weathersfield, has seen many changes as well, including the construction of the flood control dam which caused the destruction of the lower village and the farms in the valley. When that happened, Perkinsville lost a good portion of its residents. Eventually, the town office, post office, and school relocated to other areas of Weathersfield. Finally, the Grange closed, and then the general store. But through all these changes, the Perkinsville Community Church has prevailed.

In the fall of 2021, the ceiling collapsed in the sanctuary, causing considerable damage to the entire interior space. The church family was faced with a massive cleanup and repair job, and an insurance company which did not want to pay for that to happen. Through the efforts of two of the members, Gloria Clark Ballantine and Terry John Woods, the insurance company finally came through. Resident artist and author Terry John Woods oversaw the extensive repairs and refurbishing that took many months.

Today, the church is beautiful, a little treasure in a pastoral setting. And, beginning Oct. 13, it will once again be holding services. Rev. Michael Boy, pastor of the Ascutney Union Church, will preside over services on Sundays, at 5 p.m.

The Perkinsville Community Church is an open and affirming church that is extending an invitation to everyone to attend the first-in-a-long-time service on Oct. 13, at 5 p.m. Whether you are looking for a church community that is safe and welcoming, or even if you have just always wanted to see what the church looks like inside, this is an opportunity to help bring new life to an old and trusted institution.