Paul Jennings, 1956-2022

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Paul F. Jennings, 65, of Rockingham Street, died Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Sullivan County Home in Unity, N.H. He was born May 25, 1956 in Hartford, Conn., the son of David and Eleanor (Joyal) Jennings.

Paul attended schools in Windsor Locks and East Hampton, Conn. In his early years he worked as a carpenter and recently worked in Store Maintenance for the Walmart in Claremont, N.H. Paul was a talented Artist, Craftsman, and Woodworker.

Paul is survived by two brothers, Pete and wife Becky, of Dumfries, Va., Chris and wife Diane, of Burlington, Iowa, and brother-in-law Steve Ellis of Hardwick, Vt., along with ten nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Joseph, and sister, Terri Ellis.

A funeral mass will be held Saturday, March 19, at 10 a.m. at Saint Catherine’s Church in Charlestown, N.H. His burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery, Hardwick, Vt., at a later date.

Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home are handling all arrangements.