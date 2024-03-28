Patrick K. Kelly, 1962-2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Patrick K. Kelly, 61, of Atkinson Street, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at home surrounded by his family, after a short illness. Pat was born on April 28, 1962, in Bellows Falls, to Maurice and Loretta (Brooks) Kelly. He attended schools in Bellows Falls, graduating from BFUHS in 1980.

Pat worked as a plumber in the Bellows Falls area for almost 40 years. In July 1996, he married Bridget (Stevens), who survives. His much-loved children Hannah and Ryan were his pride and joy. He is also survived by his sister Kathleen Kelly, nephews Connor (Jessica) and Hunter, and his brother Brian Kelly (Darlene) and nephew Brendan, and nieces Molly and Meagan, as well as several cousins who he enjoyed spending time with, along with his mother-in-law Margaret. He was predeceased by his parents.

Pat always had a big hug and kiss for everyone. He treasured his friendships and his Friday afternoon “marketing” time with them. He enjoyed family vacations, especially their trip to Ireland, sharing with Hannah and Ryan their Irish heritage.

Pat was a longtime fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football, and Boston Bruins hockey. He loved sharing that passion with his family and friends. He was a member of the Pierce Lawton Post 37 American Legion and BPOE Elks #1619.

Calling hours will be held on April 3, from 5-7 p.m., at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls. A Memorial Mass will take place on Thursday, April 4, at 11 a.m., at St. Charles in Bellows Falls. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Visiting Nurses and Hospice of Dartmouth Health, 88 Prospect Street, White River Junction, VT 05001.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home.