Participate in Brownsville Independence Day Celebrations

BROWNSVILLE, Vt. – After the July 3 evening celebrations with spectacular fireworks, great food, and streaming music, come on down to Brownsville Village the next morning on July 4. The day’s events run from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., when you’ll find a scrumptious community breakfast, crafty vendors, more tasty truck food, a “Hootin’ Holleran” barn dance, an abundant book sale, more great music, an ice cream social, and the famous Brownsville Independence Day Gala Parade!

The highlight of the day begins at 1:30 p.m., when the Gala Independence Day Parade will process down the hill on Brownsville Hartland Road. Our theme this year is “Country Road, Take me Home,” and we’re looking for floats; antique cars, trucks, and tractors; marching troops and veterans; equestrians; and cute goats pulling little carts, too! A $100 cash prize will be awarded to each of three categories. Please note that the Brownsville Hartland Road will be closed to all through traffic starting at 1 p.m.

If you would like to participate in the parade, you can enter a float by contacting Siobhan Hulihan at jadahan1@live.com, or by text or phone at 703-581-2017. Contact Mark Isenberg for all other entries (marchers, antique vehicles, animal entries, etc.) at markndogs@aol.com. For nonparade inquiries, please email BrownsvilleIDC@gmail.com.

This annual celebration is all made possible by generous donations from Independence Day Celebrations (IDC) business sponsors, individuals, and the Town of West Windsor! Here’s a big thank you to the 2024 IDC business sponsors that have stepped up so far. They include Adam Boyce Vermont Fiddler; Brownsville Butcher & Pantry; Canon Tires; Dark Horse Realty; Ennis Construction; Four Generations; Kurtzhalz Excavation; Dan Lesnick Excavation; Mascoma Bank; Parris Hill Farm; Tami’s Headlines; Gordon E. R. Troy, Esq.; Vermont Facial Aesthetics; and West Windsor Moonlighters. Business owners wishing to sponsor the 2024 IDC can contact Bill Ley at 802-299-2057 or BrownsvilleIDC@gmail.com.

Individual donations by check, payable to the Brownsville IDC, should be mailed to Brownsville IDC, P.O. Box 37, Brownsville, VT 05037. Donations can also be made at www.fundrazr.com/Brownsville-IDC-2024.

Tickets for the Ascutney Outdoors/Brownsville Inpendence Day Celebrations 50-25-25 Fundraiser Raffle will be available at the June 28 and July 3 events at the AO Center, at the festivities in town on July 4, or by contacting Linda Ley at BrownsvilleIDC@gmail.com. Be sure to include your phone number. The drawing will follow the Gala Parade on July 4, and you don’t need to be there to win.