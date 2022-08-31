Parks Place seeks new Executive Director

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Parks Place Community Resource Center in Bellows Falls, Vt. is searching for a new director. Megan Applegate, who joined the organization in 2018, will resign from her role as Executive Director in November.

“My four years at Parks Place have been wonderful and led to new friendships, new learning opportunities, and a chance to make a difference in our fantastic community,” Applegate said. “I’m excited to see what’s next for Parks Place and to offer whatever assistance I can to its next director.”

Parks Place, a nonprofit organization, has 15 board members that oversee it. The board will be conducting the applicant search, interviews, and hiring process.

“We salute Megan for her big heart, steady guidance, and hard work, especially since Covid-19 made life so challenging,” said board president Amy Howlett.

Parks Place provides a safe, accessible location where individuals can make lasting, positive changes in their lives. The building includes offices and meeting spaces for nonprofits and social service agencies and a free computer lab for people to connect to providers. Parks Place offers free services including printing, faxing, scanning, and notary services as well as the community diaper bank. Parks Place serves Bellows Falls, Rockingham, Athens, Westminster, Saxtons River, Grafton, and surrounding areas in Vermont and New Hampshire.

Founded in 1995, Parks Place is located in the heart of the Bellows Falls Community at 44 School Street Extension. For more information, call 802-463-9927.