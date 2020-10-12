Parks Place appoints three new board members, elects new officer

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Parks Place Community Resource Center in Bellows Falls, Vt., recently welcomed three new members to its Board of Directors. Ed Harty of Westminster, Chris Moore of Saxtons River, and Shelley Rentas of Westminster were approved to serve as directors who will oversee governance of the nonprofit.

Additionally, longtime board member James Malley of Bellows Falls, who joined the organization in 2013, was elected to the position of secretary.

Leaving the board were Philip Perlah of Chester, who joined in 2014 and served as the organization’s treasurer, as well as Liz Ainsworth, who fulfilled a two-year term.

Parks Place Community Resource Center was founded in 1995 and serves the Greater Falls community area.

For more information, call 802-463-9927.