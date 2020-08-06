Parent Child Center programming in full swing

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Area Parent Child Center, one of 15 parent child centers in the state, has continued to modify programs to meet the needs of children, families, and caregivers throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Homevisitors moved to telehealth, video, and outdoor meetings. The Diaper Bank, Community-Based Child Abuse Prevention program, Welcome Baby Bags, Activity Bags and other supports moved to curbside pickup and drop off. The Child Care Financial Assistance and Child Care Referral programs have been busier than ever via phone and email. Physically distanced community playgroups have resumed at the Commons Park in Springfield, Vt., every Monday morning.

SAPCC recently welcomed back staff members who had been furloughed. They are now busy preparing for children to return to their PlayWorks Child Center. PlayWorks has used the time closed to make some upgrades around the center, including the much anticipated installation of a new playground.

By all accounts, SAPCC has been able to adapt to physical distancing while remaining social thanks to their 35 employees who embraced sudden change and continue to share knowledge, utilize technology, and implement advanced health protocols. For more information on their COVID-19 response or programs mentioned, visit their website at www.sapcc-vt.org or call 802-886-5242.