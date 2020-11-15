Parent Child Center donates to Springfield Skatepark

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Locals know about Friday and Sunday night Bingo at KJ’s Place in North Springfield, but what many don’t realize is that these weekly events are part of Springfield Area Parent Child Center’s fundraising efforts for the greater community. A portion of the funds are gifted to local organizations with a mission that aligns with SAPCC’s: building bridges of support for children, families, and caregivers. When there was recent concern expressed regarding the safety of the popular but outdated skatepark located on the Riverside Middle School grounds and maintained by the Springfield Parks and Recreation Department, SAPCC knew where their next donation would be going.

The Parks and Rec Department is bringing together a team of people who will work on prioritizing various skatepark repairs and improvements with a goal to begin the repairs next summer. Donations toward this effort can be sent to Springfield Community Center, 139 Main Street, Springfield, VT, 05156. Call Andy or Keith at 802-885-2727 for more information.