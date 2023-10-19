Painting the colors of fall at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Robert O’Brien is offering a one-day watercolor workshop painting the fall landscape of New England in all its splendor at Gallery at the VAULT on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The class will begin with a demonstration by the instructor, who will explain his techniques for capturing the vibrancy of autumn colors through a layering process, and for creating light and shadow. Students will paint for the remainder of the class with hands-on assistance from the instructor. A critique and discussion will be held at the end of the session. All levels are welcome. A materials list will be provided at registration, for which there is a fee.

Please register by Oct. 29. If there are more than six students, the workshop will be held at the Great Hall in Springfield.

For more information, please call Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street,

Springfield. We are open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Fridays, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, visit www.galleryvault.org, or find the gallery on Facebook.