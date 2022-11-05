OVWC tours ClearLake Furniture

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Women’s Club (OVWC), the Ludlow, Vt. chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, met on Monday, Oct. 10 at ClearLake Furniture on Route 100 North in Ludlow. Owner and master woodworker Brent Karner welcomed the 18 club women to his beautifully restored Vermont barn where he and his team create and sell unique wooden furniture. The pieces are handcrafted on site in the Vermont barn, one at a time.

Brent founded ClearLake Furniture in 1992. He learned the fine art of woodworking at North Bennet School in Boston, graduating in 1985. Prior to starting ClearLake Furniture, he spent many years crafting 18th and 19th century reproductions as well as contemporary furniture for clients throughout New England. At ClearLake, he and his staff are committed to delivering supreme quality, personal involvement, and full satisfaction to their customers. Each piece of ClearLake Furniture is crafted with time-proven techniques such as interlocking joints, splined miters, and dovetails. It is then signed by the craftsman, and dated along with the customer’s family name, creating an heirloom that will last for generations to come. The club was given a tour of the ClearLake facility, including the 3,000 square-foot custom furniture gallery and the downstairs workshop, Brent explained how each piece of equipment works with one craftsman attending to every detail of a piece of furniture from start to finish and how raw hardwood becomes beautiful furniture right on the premises one step at a time. The ClearLake team also creates commercial furniture and does kitchen remodels.

Following the tour of the entire ClearLake barn, the club held their monthly meeting in the gallery, where Brent graciously encouraged them to make themselves comfortable on the tables and chairs in the gallery. The club discussed future projects in the local community and formed committees for the year of volunteerism. There was a report on the Oct. 1, 2022 VT State GFWC meeting held in Bellows Falls, which was attended by eight Okemo Valley club members. The club will be lighting the Trees of Remembrance in both Ludlow and Proctorsville after Thanksgiving next month.

The next meeting of the Okemo Valley Women’s Club will be held Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at the Black River Valley Senior Center in Ludlow. Anyone wishing to attend may contact President Penny Trick at 802-975-0313, Membership chairwoman Suzanne Garvey at 802-236-4341, or any member.

GFWC is the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.