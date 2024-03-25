OVRCC celebrates the grand reopening of Mojo Cafe

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of Mojo Cafe, a beloved, locally-owned, modern Mex-Orleans restaurant in Ludlow, Vt. Mojo Cafe offers a flavorful fusion of Mexican and New Orleans cuisine. Rebuilding after the 2023 flood, which required them to find a new location, they have now opened their doors at 145 Main Street. The team has been working diligently to be able to return, and everyone is so excited to welcome them back to town.

The ribbon-cutting event marked a significant milestone for Mojo Cafe, and signifies the strength, heart, and commitment of local businesses throughout the region who were affected by the floods of 2023. At the ribbon cutting, owners John and Jodi Seward celebrated with their longstanding team members Jake Mailhiot and Richard Kachmar, as well as chamber executive director Carol Lighthall and assistant chamber director Leah Krieble.

Mojo Cafe is your ticket to a unique and delicious dining experience with an amazing menu, offering burritos, po boys, tacos a la carte, craft beers, and so much more. For both loyal customers and new guests, it’s a place you won’t want to miss. Stop by Tuesday-Saturday (doors open at 4 p.m.) to dine in, or order take out online (same day preorders can be placed beginning at 2 p.m. for take out). Come hungry and leave happy.

