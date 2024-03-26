OVRCC celebrates grand opening of Yeah Wine Shop

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (OVRCC) recently celebrated the grand opening of Yeah Wine Shop, a natural wine store, in Lamere Square in Ludlow, Vt. The ribbon-cutting event was accompanied by a wonderful wine tasting afternoon. Yeah Wine Shop has a vast variety of natural wines made both locally as well as from around the world. Stop by to browse their unique selection of natural wines with both big and subtle flavors.

For the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Karen Kraut, owner, and Eric Kraut cut the ribbon together with chamber executive director Carol Lighthall and assistant chamber director Leah Krieble holding the ribbon.

For more information, visit www.yourplaceinvermont.com.