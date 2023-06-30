OVRCC announces Member and Volunteer of the Year

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (OVRCC) recently celebrated their 66th Annual Meeting at Seesaw’s Lodge. The 2023 Member and Volunteer of the Year were also announced, and presented with awards certificates. M&T Bank generously sponsored this event.

Glenn Heitsmith of the Timber Inn Motel in Ludlow was awarded the 2023 Member of the Year, to recognize his Travelers’ Choice 2022 Award from Trip Advisor, ranking in the top 10% of hotels worldwide. Timber Inn was also previously the chamber member of the month for their “Loved By Guests” Award from Hotels.com. Glenn also recently served as moderator for the chamber’s legislative forum. In addition, he is also an active community member with organizations such as the Ludlow Rotary Club.

Amy Messina of Town & Country Realty in Ascutney was selected as a 2023 Volunteer of the Year for her outstanding efforts as the chair of the chamber’s membership committee, helping to recruit many new chamber members in the past year. Amy also serves on the chamber’s board of directors. In addition, she also helped secure speakers for the annual meeting last year, and recruited Vermont State Treasurer Mike Pieciak to participate in the annual legislative forum. In terms of community involvement, Amy is the past president of the Windsor County Board of Realtors, and has also served on the Vermont Council on Domestic Violence for many years.

The featured speaker at the meeting was Mike Lannon of Eternity, who discussed the use of artificial intelligence to improve website search engine optimization and marketing. Betsy Bishop, president of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, also updated members on the most recent legislative session impacts on the business community. CPA Mike Wood, co-owner of the Golden Stage Inn, also informed attendees about the employee retention tax credit.

The event began with a board of directors meeting, followed by a general membership meeting. The slate of officers and directors for 2023-2024 was unanimously approved. Jason Rasmussen of the Mount Ascutney Regional Commission was added as a new member of the board of directors, with Allison Hopkins as an alternate. Art Randolph of M&T Bank was elected as the new treasurer, and Anna Tumber of Okemo was elected as the new secretary. Scott Duffy of Rockledge Farm Woodworks was thanked for his service on the board.

Thanks to Tom Donegan and his outstanding team at Johnny Seesaw’s Restaurant for hosting this event. The chamber also appreciated the contribution from delicious Crowley Cheese towards the refreshments. Thanks also to Images by Donald Dill for the photos.