Over 800 ducks race in Black River

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, Aug. 20, members of the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) gathered on the Depot Street Bridge, in the Black River, and under the Walker Bridge, as over 800 ducks were dropped into the river in the 23rd annual Ralph D. Hogancamp Memorial Duck Race.

Members of the LRC standing in the river did not have to worry about deep or fast-running water. Due to the shallowness of the waters, Rotarians need to help “nudge” many of the 800 plus rubber ducks down the river towards the finishing line under Walker Bridge.

Even though the lack of a strong river current made this year’s race very slow, all the ducks made it across the finish line.

The first place duck belonged to Kathy Burns who received $200. Patty Rumrill was the owner of the second place duck, earning $100. Third place winner was Megan Foley who took home $75 as her winnings. The Winning Corporate duck belonged to Green Mountain Fireplace Specialty. Not to be counted out, Meghan Huntley had the distinction of owning the last duck to finish providing her with a $25 award.

The funds collected by the duck race will be donated to Reinbow Riding Center in Mount Holly to help in its programs to improve the well-being of individuals with unique physical, emotional, and cognitive challenges through a therapeutic equine experience.