Outstanding Resource Waters discussion at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Wednesday, March 6, at 6:30 p.m., property owners along the Williams River and along Herricks or Roundys Coves are invited to a public discussion on the Outstanding Resource Waters process at the Rockingham Library. The Rockingham Conservation Committee and the Windham Regional Commission, with the support of Rockingham residents, are working on the nomination of two sites in the Town of Rockingham as Outstanding Resource Waters. This discussion will explain what the ORW designation is, what it will and won’t mean for the nominated water bodies, and more details about the potentially nominated sites themselves. This meeting will give you a chance to ask questions. This program is free and open to the public.