Our Place Drop-in Center provides holiday love

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Although this writer has certainly been aware of – and written about – all the wonderful gestures and services provided by the Our Place Drop-in Center over the years, somehow it can still be easily forgotten, or perhaps taken for granted at times. Therefore, when I, indeed, “dropped-in” on the center by happenstance the day before Thanksgiving, I was wonderfully surprised and greeted by many warm, smiling faces and a staff that were working hard on what looked like one big, oversized Thanksgiving feast.

I was visiting the modest walk-in center after receiving a tip that they could run-off some quick copies for me, as my printer at home was on the fritz. An energetic and thoughtful volunteer, Amanda, was happy to provide me with copies, providing the service in between troubleshooting and answering questions as the other volunteers kept hustling along with preparing the meal.

One duo was preparing sweet potatoes, while some local student volunteers huddled around a pot peeling potatoes. Others were also moving about the kitchen and pantry areas as I took a few photos for the article I now knew I was going to write. Another local visitor was there to pick up a gas card that the center was providing, so she could travel to Brattleboro for a job interview. She asked to remain anonymous, but was obviously grateful for the kind gesture as she left the center to a round of “good lucks.”

Amanda was both kind and helpful, giving me the business card of Our Place Drop-in Center Executive Director David Billings. When I reached out to Billings via email, he was happy to respond to my questions and provide more information about their grassroots operation. He was also happy to hear about my positive experience at Our Place, and then expand upon their annual efforts and accomplishments.

“We are grateful that you had an opportunity to see our little operation at work,” Billings responded in his recent email. “Our Place has been serving meals and operating a food pantry here in Bellows Falls for over 30 years. We use monies received from Project Feed The Thousands, a regional food drive started by Larry Smith and the late George Haynes that raises money for Windham County, Vt., and Hinsdale, N.H., community food centers like ours to purchase all the supplies we need for the dinner baskets each year.

“We source, put together, and deliver approximately 100 turkey meals for the November holiday, and we also do 100 ham dinners for the December holiday. We utilize local products whenever economically possible.

“Throughout the rest of the year, Our Place serves between 100-150 hot meals every single day, depending on demand. This equals out to 15-25 breakfasts daily, and 80-125 lunches on a daily basis, Monday-Friday. Additionally, Our Place provides supplemental groceries to over 100 families in our catchment area of Rockingham, Athens, Cambridgeport, and Westminster, Vt., and Walpole, N. H.”

“We accomplish all this in a safe, friendly, and nonjudgmental atmosphere,” Billings said. “There is no criteria for service, and all are welcome at Our Place. Of course, we always accept cash donations, which are always needed because [Our Place is] predominantly a community funded entity. Donations can be made by mail to Our Place, P. O. Box 852, Bellows Falls, VT 05101, and also dropped off at our facility, located at 4 Island Street in Bellows Falls. Nonperishable food items are always accepted and, of course, all donations are tax deductible.

“We especially want to thank…The Vermont Journal for showing interest in promoting our organization and helping to make the community more aware of our dedication to the work we do year-round, ensuring that no one ever goes hungry here or feels there is no one who cares.” The Our Place mantra remains, “Connecting people to food and each other.” To learn more, please visit www.ourplacevermont.org/donate.