Orchard Hill Breadworks’ summer-long Pizza Night fundraiser

ALSTEAD, N.H. – Earlier this month, Orchard Hill Breadworks kicked off their 17th season of hosting Tuesday Pizza Night, a wonderful fundraiser in which they offer outdoor, wood-fired homemade pizza to patrons under the “pizza pavilion,” from 5-8 p.m., every Tuesday evening through the week before Labor Day. Each Tuesday, a different local nonprofit receives that day’s profits.

Located in Alstead, N.H., Orchard Hill Breadworks is an artisan bakery nestled on a beautiful, third-generation hilltop farm. Since 1997, owner Noah Elbers and his dedicated staff have produced traditional bread using only organic flour, grains, and seeds.

Their retail shop also offers Orchard Hill’s homemade pizza crust, vegetable basil pesto, garlic bread spread, whipped honey butter, cider vinegar, and granola, as well as other local delights such as Side Hill Farm’s fruit jams, preserves, and honey mustard; Brookford Farm’s cheese, yogurt, and milk; American Wings Farm’s maple syrup; Bee’s Knees raw honey; and Lark Kitchen’s fruit preserves.

Noah’s grandparents originally purchased the farm in 1972, and since then, three generations have built homes, planted orchards and gardens, and grown a small bakery into a thriving business and boon to the community.

What started out in 2007 as a simple, Tuesday “friends and family” pizza night at the farm, completely turned into something more important very quickly, and has been growing and evolving ever since.

“Word got out pretty quickly,” Elbers said in a recent interview. “And before we knew it, there were over a hundred happy friends, bakery employees, and neighbors showing up to enjoy a Tuesday evening on the hill.

“I loved that everyone enjoyed themselves so much, but with those numbers, the event was pushing beyond what I could do on my own – or offer without charging something – but I had no interest in starting a pizza restaurant in the summer months.

“However, I did like the idea of reaching more people, so I contacted a few local nonprofits and proposed a mutually beneficial arrangement: they round up half a dozen volunteers to help out one night during the season, and I give them the profits, just keeping enough to cover my cost of dough, sauce, and cheese – guests now bring their own toppings.”

The Orchard Hill Breadworks grounds are scenic and beautiful, seemingly right out of a classic movie scene. Next to the quaint retail store, the “pizza pavilion” was built in 2014 to accommodate guests, complete with picnic tables and a lawn area where families can spread out blankets. There is also a stage setup for musical entertainment throughout the summer.

“Pizza night is a joyful and lovely gathering of friends and families in the Alstead community and beyond,” local resident Ann Burk said in a recent interview. Burk has been attending the event for several years.

“Everyone there seems happy and excited to set up chairs and spread blankets for an evening where they will hear musicians, socialize, and participate in making individual pizzas. It is just so amazing to see this well-organized operation, and to watch Noah bake the most beautiful variety of wood-fired pizza.”

“Just about every one of the details of this fundraiser has evolved over the years, but the basics have remained the same,” Elbers added. “We sponsor a different group each Tuesday, they send us volunteers to help, guests bring their own toppings, and everyone has a great time.”

In the 17 years of Tuesday Night Pizza each summer, Old Orchard Breadworks and friends have raised over $150,000 for various local nonprofit groups, including everything from environmental conservation and local education, to advocacy, the arts, and public service. A few of this year’s beneficiaries will include Feeding Tiny Tummies, Main Street Arts, Westminster Cares, Community Food Project, Alstead Fire Fighters Association, and the Timber Framers Guild. To learn more, visit www.orchardhillbreadworks.com, or call 603-835-7845.