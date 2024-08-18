One more chance to audition for “A Christmas Story: the Musical”

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Walpole Players had some amazingly talented people come to our initial set of auditions for “A Christmas Story: the Musical.” We have one more night of auditions coming up on Aug. 26, from 6-8 p.m., at the Walpole Town Hall in Walpole, N.H. We scheduled this audition so that people who were away on vacation during our first auditions will have an opportunity to be seen, but if you are interested in being in the show and cannot make it that night, please let us know; we want to see everyone who wants to be part of this production. We are especially looking for more men or older male teens. There is also a great nonsinging role for an older man. And we would definitely love to see more kids.

“A Christmas Story: the Musical,” is a 2012 musical based on the classic comedy film. It has a wonderful score by Tony- and Oscar-winning song writers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. This was before they hit it big with “Dear Evan Hansen,” “La La Land,” and “The Greatest Showman.” “A Christmas Story” was nominated for several Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It is a really fun show, with great roles for all ages.

The role of Ralphie Parker is a real showcase for a young performer; he is on stage almost for the entire show, has some great songs to sing, and he has a chance to show off his comic chops. This is one of the best musical roles ever written for a child.

Don’t worry about preparing anything. You will be taught a song or two and given some sides to read. We want to keep the audition process very low stress. So far, the general consensus from the people who have auditioned is that it is a lot of fun.

For more information, you can email WalpolePlayers@gmail.com.