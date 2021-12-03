One Londonderry moves forward with ice skating rink project

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – On Aug. 18, the Londonderry Development Review Board had approved plans for a 120-by-60-foot skating rink at the Mountain Marketplace plaza. This is a project of the recreation group of One Londonderry.

Hunter Excavating has agreed to provide for free the labor and equipment for site preparation work and level the area behind Jake’s Restaurant. The gravel fill would have to be paid for at a cost of $1,500 and the rink structure will be purchased from a Vermont rink kit company. Rink resurfacing will be accomplished by a walk-behind piece of equipment called a Bambini. The total rink project cost is expected to be about $5,000. About $6,500 will be funded in part with a Go Fund Me campaign. A matching challenge grant of $1,500 has been received as part of the fundraising effort.

One Londonderry is a citizen-led organization whose mission is to serve Londonderry and the surrounding communities by maximizing our strengths as a regional hub, a four-season recreation destination, and a beautiful place to live.

Wholly independent of the town of Londonderry municipal government, One Londonderry volunteers work in concert with the town and other organizations and agencies on projects geared toward community betterment with the aim to create and sustain a thriving, healthy, and vibrant community for our residents, neighbors, and visitors.

One Londonderry relies on community donations, grants, and fundraising events to undertake projects and activities that foster sustainable and measurable impacts on our residents, our lands, and our structures. Donations are administered through the Community Fund for Londonderry, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. For more information, go to www.OneLondonderry.org.