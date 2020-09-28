One Credit Union CEO named board chairman of Make-A-Wish Vermont

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – One Credit Union’s CEO Brett Smith was recently named Chairman of the Board for Make-A-Wish Vermont.

Brett, a lifelong resident of Vermont, grew up in Hartford and now lives in Thetford with his wife Kati and two dogs, Chance and Millie. Brett has served on the Make-A-Wish Board for three years, during which time he has encouraged and supported fundraising campaigns across all One Credit Union locations, raising over $20,000 for the nonprofit with contributions from employees and members.

As Board Chair, Brett hopes to continue to broaden awareness of Make-A-Wish across all of Vermont in order to help as many children as possible and to deliver on the nonprofit’s mission to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. “One Credit Union is proud to support Make-A-Wish. As Board Chair, I look forward to inspiring others to experience how rewarding it is to make a difference in the lives of these kids. I am humbled by their strength and fortitude.”