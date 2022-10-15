OLLI program, “Another Election? Already?”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Jon Margolis, author and freelance journalist, will present the next OLLI – Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program “Another Election? Already?” on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Nolin Murray Center next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant St. in Springfield.

Yes, it does seem as though political campaigns never cease, or at least blend into one another. Some folks are still fighting over 2020 as the 2022 election approaches, with 2024 seeming to loom right around the corner. Can this hodgepodge mean anything, in Vermont or around the country? Let’s try to find out.

Margolis has extensive experience covering national issues, having worked on the Chicago Tribune Washington Bureau. He has covered politics on the VTDigger website and has appeared on political panels on Vermont PBS programs. From a journalist’s perspective, he will present an overall view of the current political situation and issues and how that may affect the upcoming elections.

Sponsored by the University of Vermont, OLLI is run by local volunteer members and is geared mainly towards seniors who are 50 years of age and over who enjoy learning for the fun of it. Anyone who would be interested in this type of program, regardless of their age, is welcome. The programs are held Tuesday afternoons at 2 p.m. and last about an hour-and-a-half.

Pre-registration is highly recommended. However, if you arrive without having registered, we will not turn you away. We will hand you a form and an addressed envelope to send in payment after the program.

There is a Membership Series Special Fee. Non-members are welcome and encouraged to attend individual programs for a single program fee.

You may view the entire semester programs by going to the website www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield. Registration can be done at this website. You may also register over the phone by calling 1-802-656-5817 during regular office hours from Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The next program on Nov. 1 will be “Yankee Spy: New Hampshire’s Jonathan Hale in the Civil War,” which will be presented by Alan Rumrill, Director of the Cheshire County Historical Society of Keene, N.H.