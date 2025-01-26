Okmemo Valley Women’s Club January meeting recap

LUDLOW, Vt. – The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Okemo Valley Women’s Club (OVWC) met for their first meeting of 2025 on Monday, Jan. 13, at the Black River Senior Valley Center in Ludlow. Twenty-six women were present, four remotely courtesy of Darlene Remy providing Zoom for those who could not attend in person. The club women in attendance each brought shampoo to donate to Black River Good Neighbor Services.

The club held a business meeting where they reviewed community projects past, future and present. The club is currently in the midst of their annual Trees of Remembrance Campaign, where holiday trees are lit on the Proctorsville Green and Veteran’s Memorial Park in Ludlow to commemorate, remember, and recognize family, friends, and loved ones. An upcoming project will be the club’s annual bake and appetizer sale, to be held Friday, Jan. 14, at Singleton’s Store in Proctorsville, from 2-6 p.m. Proceeds from these and other projects support the club’s many community activities. The club discussed this year’s upcoming high school scholarship program, and the statewide Barbara Jean Barker Scholarship, which assists displaced women re-entering the work force through education. The social committee suggested a group trip to the Springfield Cinema to see “A Complete Unknown,” and there will also be a local screening of “Just Getting By” at the Ludlow Town Hall auditorium, on Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m.

Following the business meeting and a brief pause to enjoy the delicious snacks provided by this month’s hostesses, the club again welcomed Scott Sterns and Patty Greenwood, from The Book Nook in Ludlow. Sterns and Greenwood presented “Bloomin Books,” a discussion of 2004 and 2005 books they recommend to readers of all interests. From 2004, they suggest “The Women” by Kristen Hannah, “Lion Women of Tehran” by Marjan Kamali, “God of the Woods” by Liz Moore, and “My Vermont Table” by Gestine Bullock Prado. Books that are on sale now or will be later include “All the Water in the World” by Eiren Caffall, “The Queens of Crime” by Marie Benedict, “Three Days in June” by Anne Tyler, and “The Sirens” by Emilia Hart. Sterns also reminded the club women that The Book Nook has a reading group that is open to anyone interested.

The Okemo Valley Women’s Club is a member of The General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. OVWC meets the second Monday of every month. Anyone interested in attending may contact President Sally Scarp at 407-242-0901, membership chairwoman Suzanne Garvey at 802-236-4341, or any member.