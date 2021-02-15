Okemo Valley Women’s Club Tree of Remembrance

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Tree of Remembrance fundraiser has ended. The Okemo Valley Women’s Club thanks everyone who supported our very worthy cause. A senior from a local high school who resides in Ludlow, Mount Holly, Cavendish, or Proctorsville will be awarded the scholarship this summer. Any senior who is interested should contact their guidance counselor or a member of the Okemo Valley Women’s Club for information.

The following are a list names to date: Ed and Mary Agustasgus, Autovino Family, Adam Autovino, Joseph Autovino, Salvadore Autovino, Helen Ballard, Oscar and Nellie Beckman, Harley and Ida Bragg, Harold and May Bragg, Peter Connor, Ellsworth and Dorothy Davis, Roy Davis, Roy and Leta Davis, Thomas and Frances Dempsie, Deluca Family, Derlinga Family, Richard Dodd, Maurice Doucette, Suzette Durgin, Elsie and John Geberth Sr., Donald Giery, Elaine Garland, Stan and Ethel Grandfield, Brenda Gregory, Carmine Gunica, Nick Gulli, Doug Haskell, Leta Hudgings, Brian Hodgeman, Charlie Hughes, Pat Liao, Anna and William Luhrs, Irene and Joseph Lorrain, Donna Imler, Jack Kemp, Olive Kingsbury, Tina Koye, George and Violet Matulonis, Iggy Matulonis, Don Moore, Mary Moore, Aaron W. McNabb, George and Rose MacIntinyre, Russell Maimone, Mr. and Mrs. J.P. McLean Sr., Eben and Clara Merrill Family, Anna McKinney, Judson and Virginia Nelson, Ernest and Melba Noll, Emma Noll, Peter Noyes, Lana Parks, Ellen Parrish, Sandra Prokop, Gary Pollendar, Gardner and Laura Ripley, Leon and Mary Shabott, Allyn and Helen Seward, Kelley Sanderson, George Shaw, Bernard and Shirley Snow, Deryl Stowell, Dan Sullivan, Carl Trick, Marilyn Trick, Terri Tabshey, Paul and Pauline Tyler, parents of Andrea Whitman, and VanTassell Family.