Okemo Valley Women’s Club Tree of Remembrance lights up Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – Have you seen the beautifully lit tree in Veterans Memorial Park as you enter Ludlow? That’s the Tree of Remembrance to remind us of our loved ones past and present. It’s the major fundraiser for GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club scholarship for a deserving senior in Ludlow, Mount Holly, Cavendish, or Proctorsville. By making a donation to the Tree of Remembrance and naming those you would like to remember, you will be helping a deserving senior.

Send your donation to Fran Derlinga, P.O. Box 229, Plymouth, VT 05056. Make checks payable to GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club with a list of the names you would like remembered.

The following are a list of names to date: Autovino Family, Adam Autovino, Joseph Autovino, Salvadore Autovino, Helen Ballard, Oscar and Nellie Beckman, Harold and May Bragg, Harley and Ida Bragg, Peter Connor, Ellsworth and Dorthy Davis, Roy and Leta Davis, Thomas Dempsie, Frances Dempsie, Elsie and John Geberth Sr., Donald Giery, Brenda Gregory, Carmine Guica, Leta Hudgings, Pat Liao, Anna and William Luhrs, Donna Imler, Jack Kemp, Olive Kingsbury, Don Moore, Mary Moore, Aaron W. Mc Nabb, George and Rose MacIntinyre, Mr. and Mrs. J.P. McLean Sr., Eben and Clara Merrill Family, Anna McKinney, Judson and Virginia Nelson, Ernest and Melba Noll, Emma Noll, Lana Parks, Sandra Prokop, Gary Pollender, Gardner and Laura Ripley, Leon and Mary Shabbott, George Shaw, Bernard and Shirley Snow, Carl Trick, Marilyn Trick, Terri Tabshey, and VanTassell Family.