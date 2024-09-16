Okemo Valley Women’s Club to hold food drive

REGION – The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Okemo Valley Women’s Club (OVWC) is pleased to announce the kickoff of the National Day of Service (NDS), spotlighting food insecurity and hunger in the United States. This year’s NDS is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, nationwide. GFWC clubs nationwide are participating, to help increase public awareness and provide food resources to residents and families in their communities.

The Okemo Valley Women’s Club will hold a food drive on the National Day of Service, Saturday, Sept. 28. They will be collecting donations of nonperishable food items at Shaw’s Plaza in Ludlow, Singleton’s Store in Proctorsville, and Shaw’s in Springfield, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. All food donations will be donated to local food shelves.

“The GFWC National Day of Service is an exciting opportunity for our clubwomen to demonstrate their volunteer know-how”, said Suellen Brazil, GFWC international president. “The GFWC tagline is ‘living the volunteer spirit,’ which is the essence of this national public awareness campaign about hunger and food insecurity. It takes a village of concerned community leaders, public servants, and compassionate neighbors to solve hunger.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 34 million people in the U.S are food insecure, 9 million children are hungry, 53 million people turned to food banks following Covid due to unemployment, and 100 percent of U.S. counties have families suffering from food insecurity.

GFWC women work tirelessly to be of service to their local communities. If everyone in their community works together, no one in the United States needs to suffer from hunger or food insecurity.

For more information on the National Day of Service, contact OVWC President Sally Scarp at 407-242-0901, or Karen Haskell, committee chair, at 603-826-0197.

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is an international organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.