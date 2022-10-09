Okemo Valley Women’s Club starts 22-23 season

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Women’s Club, a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), opened their 2022–23 season with a potluck supper meeting at the United Church of Ludlow, Vt. Over 24 women attended and enjoyed homemade dishes provided by the membership. The guest was State GFWC President, Beverly Palmerine. President Palmerine spoke to the membership about GFWC, its history, and its advocacy throughout the years.

Founded in 1890, GFWC is an international organization with more than 60,000 members in affiliated clubs in every state, the District of Columbia, and more than a dozen countries, GFWC members work in their own communities to support the arts, preserve natural resources, advance education, promote healthy lifestyles, encourage civic involvement, and work toward world peace and understanding. Having founded over 474 free public libraries and 4,655 traveling libraries, the women’s clubs were credited by the American Library Association with establishing 75% of America’s public libraries. Supporting local libraries continues to be a Federation priority today.

GFWC is distinguished from other service organizations by the breadth of its outreach. Their community service programs span all areas of the lives of its members, their families, and communities: arts, conservation, education, home life, public issues, and international outreach.

GFWC has earned a reputation as a powerful force in the fight against domestic violence. GFWC was recognized on the floor of the United States Senate as “a gem among our midst” by then-Senator Joseph Biden for its work in bringing hope to victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse, and its early support for the Violence Against Women Act.

Following President Palmerine’s presentation, there was a business meeting where the women reviewed plans for this year’s community projects and fund raising efforts for the club’s scholarships and many civic contributions.

The next meeting of the Okemo Valley Women’s Club will be held Monday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in attending should contact President Penny Trick at 860-305-6558 or any member for meeting information.